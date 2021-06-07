Local Listings
United Express set to present check to Special Olympics following the conclusion of annual fundraiser

The United Family®
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - United Express will present a check to the Special Olympics on Tuesday, June 8, at 10 a.m. at the United Express location at 1110 Donald Preston Dr. in Wolfforth.

Communities across Texas raised thousands of dollars for the athletes who benefit from the work of the Special Olympics. The funds raised during this campaign will be split up among the areas and communities in which they were raised.

Media members are invited to attend as Special Olympics representatives and athletes gather with United Express and United Family personnel to receive the gift. Photo and interview opportunities will be available.

