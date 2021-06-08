Local Listings
24-year-old indicted on charge of online solicitation of a minor in Lubbock

Joshua Greathouse
Joshua Greathouse(LCDC)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joshua Greathouse, 24, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.

According to the police report, on May 10, 2021, Greathouse used text messaging to knowingly solicit a minor to engage in sexual contact. Plans to meet the child were also made.

Joshua Greathouse is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

DPS handled the investigation and no other information is available at this time.

