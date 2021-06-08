Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Airlines ready to go on hiring binge

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Airlines apparently need some help in the friendly skies.

Southwest, American, United and Delta say they are currently hiring or plan to do so before the end of the year.

This comes after they were forced to cut staff during the pandemic.

The nation’s 11 publicly traded airlines reported they reduced jobs by 18% last year.

While overall air traffic is still on the rise – leisure traffic is already approaching pre-COVID levels – business travel is still a fraction of what it was.

The same goes for international travel.

The airlines haven’t said how many workers they plan to hire back.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Garza County crash Sunday evening
Lubbock police are on the scene at the Heritage Apartments, 2902 3rd Place, where two people...
Police identify 2 young men found dead in Heritage Apartments pool
Oscar Cerna 2017
Oscar Cerna sentenced to 45 years in prison for murder of Jacob Duffee
Texas Tech is battling UCLA Sunday night in the NCAA Tournament.
Red Raiders knock off UCLA 8-2 to advance to Super Regional
The primary threats will continue to be large hail, over 1 inch in size and winds near or above...
Severe thunderstorm Watch issued for northeastern South Plains

Latest News

Tesla founder Elon Musk’s income tax bill came to zero in 2018.
ProPublica: Many of the uber-rich pay next to no income tax
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is surrounded by reporters as senators rush to the chamber...
Civil rights leaders don’t budge key senator on voting bill
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's, but there's new hope for those in...
How the new Alzheimer's drug works
WATCH: Governor Abbott to sign ERCOT reforms, power grid weatherization legislation into law
French President Emmanuel Macron walks during a visit in Martel, southern France, Thursday,...
French leader Macron slapped in face on visit to small town