Casas for CASA Raffle taking place now through June 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Casas for CASA Raffle supporting Court Appointed Special Advocates of the South Plains is back and they say the need supporting children in foster care is especially great this year, with losses from 2020.

CASA of the South Plains is an organization helping to recruit, train, and support CASA Volunteers to serve as Advocates for children in foster care who have been abused and neglected.

A CASA, or a Court Appointed Special Advocate, helps a child in foster care navigate the child welfare system while working to ensure their needs are being met and help find a safe, permanent home.

According to a release from CASA of the South Plains, 590 children received advocacy services from CASA of the South Plains in 2020, and 228 youth in foster care found permanency with the help of their CASA Volunteer.

“We have high hopes and huge expectations,” said Jaclyn Morris, Executive Director of CASA of the South Plains, about this year’s Casas for CASA. “In order to cover the losses we experienced in 2020, we need to raise $35,000 with this event! But we know the wonderful people in our community always rally to support the children that need them!”

To support CASA, a raffle is held every year to win a $3,500 master card gift card, or a custom-built playhouse, doghouse, or storage building donated by local community builders.

Raffle tickets can be purchased anytime online at www.casaofthesouthplains.org or at the Market Street location at 98th & Quaker, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, from 4 P.M. – 7 P.M., Saturdays 10 A.M. - 6 P.M., and on Sundays from 1 P.M. – 6 P.M.

Raffle tickets are $5 each, 5 tickets for $20, 15 tickets for $50, or 40 tickets for $100. The drawing will be held Wednesday, June 30 at 5:00 p.m. Attendance is not necessary to win.

CASA will also be hosting Special Event Saturdays during Casas for CASA. Fearless Champion and the Masked Rider will make an appearance at 11 A.M., June 5. The Lubbock High School Gold Dust Pom Squad will be showing off their new routines at 11 A.M., June 12. And the Lubbock Police Department SWAT Team will be giving tours of their armored vehicle and tactical gear at 11 A.M., June 26.

To learn how to become an Advocate, or if you are unable to volunteer at this time, and would like to make a donation, visit www.casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806) 763-2272.

