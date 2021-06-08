Local Listings
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Southcrest Baptist Church every Wednesday in June

This is a walk-in only clinic. No appointments necessary.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Health Department will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesdays throughout the month of June at Southcrest Baptist Church, located at 3801 S. Loop 289.

Wednesday, June 9 - 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16 - 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23 - 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 30 - 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Moderna (1st and 2nd doses) and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered to those ages 18 years or older.

If you are getting your second dose of Moderna, please bring your vaccination card with you.

If you have any questions, please call the Health Department at 806-775-2933.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock.

