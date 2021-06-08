Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Local Listings
Charter Review Committee takes recommendations to city, Abbott’s ban on ‘vaccine passports,’ FBI reclaims Colonial Pipeline ransom
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Daybreak Today,

Stanford eliminated U.C. Irvine Monday night, punching their ticket to the Lubbock Super Regional this weekend.

  • They will play Texas Tech.
  • A time and date for the game has not been announced.
  • Updates will be posted on KCBD.com when that information is available.

The Lubbock City Council will hear from the group that is working to change the city’s charter.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law banning any business in Texas from requiring vaccine information to get service.

The Biden administration says Texas cannot supersede federal laws when it comes to immigration.

  • Gov. Abbott has issued a disaster declaration and wants to wind-down 52 child migrant shelters along the U.S.-Mexico border.
  • The Biden administration is giving the governor until Friday to revise that order.
  • Read more from The Associated Press here: US threatens legal action against Texas on shelter closures

Today the Colonial Pipeline’s CEO will testify before the Senate Homeland Security Committee about last month’s cyberattack.

Read more top headlines here:

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

