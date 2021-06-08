Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Jace Jung named finalist for the Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award

Jace Jung records his 16th home run of the season for Texas Tech.
Jace Jung records his 16th home run of the season for Texas Tech.(Source: KFDA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award presented by SR Bats announced today the finalists for the 2021 award. The four finalists for the BBCSA are Texas Tech’s Jace Jung, Arizona’s Jacob Berry, Oklahoma’s Tyler Hardman and East Carolina’s Connor Norby.

The BBCSA, created by the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation, was open to nominations from all Division I baseball programs in the country. The BBCSA originally had 49 players nominated for the award at the beginning of the season and added nine players to its midseason watch list. The award is based on performance at the plate, academics and personal integrity.

“We are very excited to name our finalists for the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award,” said Tracy Taylor, Executive Director of the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award. “This is our first full year as a National Award and the response from the D1 programs was tremendous. The Selection Committee reviewed every at-bat of the 58 players on the nation-wide watch list and did an outstanding job of identifying the student-athletes that best represent the criteria of the slugger award.”

Arizona’s Berry was All-Pac 12 and in the top 10 in the country in RBI while hitting .364 with 15 homers during the regular season. OU’s Hardman was All-Big 12 and was among the top four in hits in the nation while notching a .397 regular season average. Texas Tech’s Jung was the Big 12 Player of the Year and is among the nation’s leaders in home runs and RBI. East Carolina’s Norby was the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and led the country in hits during the regular season while posting a .426 average as well as being among the nation’s leaders in runs scored.

“These student-athletes are not only great hitters but they have also earned academic awards at their schools as well as receiving academic recognition at the conference level,” said Taylor concluding that, “I think the buy-in from D1 baseball programs across the country and the hard work of the Selection Committee continues to produce outstanding finalists for the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award.”

The winner of the BBCSA will be announced later this month and honored at a gala in the fall.

Texas Tech’s Hunter Hargrove won the initial BBCSA in 2017 while Dallas Baptist’s Devlin Granberg took home the honor in 2018. Texas Tech’s Josh Jung won the award in 2019 and is the brother of this year’s finalist Jace Jung. Last year the BBCSA had no winner due to the COVID-19 virus which cut short the college baseball season.

For more information about the BBCSA presented by SR Bats, fans can visit www.braganslugger.com.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Garza County crash Sunday evening
Lubbock police are on the scene at the Heritage Apartments, 2902 3rd Place, where two people...
Police identify 2 young men found dead in Heritage Apartments pool
Oscar Cerna 2017
Oscar Cerna sentenced to 45 years in prison for murder of Jacob Duffee
Texas Tech is battling UCLA Sunday night in the NCAA Tournament.
Red Raiders knock off UCLA 8-2 to advance to Super Regional
The primary threats will continue to be large hail, over 1 inch in size and winds near or above...
Severe thunderstorm Watch issued for northeastern South Plains

Latest News

The NCAA has announced times for the Lubbock Super Regional, which takes place June 11-13.
NCAA announces times for Stanford vs. Texas Tech Super Regional
Texas Tech is battling UCLA Sunday night in the NCAA Tournament.
Red Raiders knock off UCLA 8-2 to advance to Super Regional
The New Deal Lions are the Extra Innings Team of the Week, after punching their ticket to the...
Extra Innings Team of the Week: New Deal Lions
Source: KCBD Video
Extra Innings Team of the Week: New Deal Lions