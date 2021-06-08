Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Outlaw

By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Outlaw, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock animal Services. Outlaw is a 1-year-old brown male pit bull.

He is sweet and loves to play, but will also be a couch potato. He might not do well with other dogs, because he likes to play rough.

Outlaw’s adoption fees for Tuesday, June 8, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rosie

