WATCH: Governor Abbott to sign ERCOT reforms, power grid weatherization legislation into law
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference on Tuesday, June 8 at the Capitol.
During this conference Governor Abbott signed legislation into law to reform the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and weatherize and improve the reliability of the state’s power grid.
