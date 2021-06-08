Lubbock man indicted after evading in vehicle while on bail for murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Daytron Deon Hood, 24, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on a charge of evading in a vehicle on March 3, 2021.

Hood is also currently in jail on charges of murder from 2019.

Police were called around 11:20 p.m. in April of 2019, to the Lubbock Square Apartments at 4602 50th St. with a “shots fired” report. They arrived to find 20-year-old Tyshaun Bates with life-threatening injuries.

Bates was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation by police found two black men entered his apartment and got into a fight with Bates. During the course of the fight one of the suspected murderers fired at Bates with a gun and hitting him.

On April 20, 2019, the Lubbock Police Department arrested 22-year-old Daytron Deon Hood, charged in the murder of Bates.

Hood was arrested in the Hall County town of Memphis following a traffic stop.

Hood was indicted on May 21, 2019 for murder and posted bond in November of 2020.

