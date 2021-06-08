Local Listings
Lubbock man indicted on charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child

John Paul Garcia
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - John Paul Garcia, 34, of Lubbock has been indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The victim, who was younger than 14 when the alleged assaults happened, said it had been happening for years. the victim also told family members that she was scared to say anything because Garcia would always threaten to kill her and her family if she did, according to the police report.

While the victim was at UMC for a SANE exam, Garcia texted a family member that said, “he was going to turn himself in and that he was sorry,” according to the police report.

The victim said the abuse started when she was 9 or 10 years old and continued until she was 13.

Garcia met with police but before it began, said he had to reschedule. The police report says he never rescheduled his interview with police.

John Paul Garcia is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

