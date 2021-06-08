Lubbock man indicted on charge of online solicitation of a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Roger Thomas Sisson, 47, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.

According to the indictment, Sisson used text messaging to solicit a minor to knowingly engage in sexual activity.

The indictment states the incident occurred on March 31, 2021.

Roger Thomas Sisson is not currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

