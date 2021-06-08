Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock Mustang Club 39th Annual Car Show

Lubbock Mustang Club
Lubbock Mustang Club(Lubbock Mustang Club)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Mustang Club will be hosting their 39th Annual Car Show on June 12, at the Wayland Baptist University in Lubbock.

There is no admission charge and is a scholarship fund raiser for Wayland Baptist University and also a fundraiser for the UMC Cancer Center.

Funds go to help with items not covered by insurance for cancer patients.

Lubbock Mustang Club flyer
Lubbock Mustang Club flyer(Lubbock Mustang Club Facebook)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Garza County crash Sunday evening
Lubbock police are on the scene at the Heritage Apartments, 2902 3rd Place, where two people...
Police identify 2 young men found dead in Heritage Apartments pool
Oscar Cerna 2017
Oscar Cerna sentenced to 45 years in prison for murder of Jacob Duffee
Texas Tech is battling UCLA Sunday night in the NCAA Tournament.
Red Raiders knock off UCLA 8-2 to advance to Super Regional
The primary threats will continue to be large hail, over 1 inch in size and winds near or above...
Severe thunderstorm Watch issued for northeastern South Plains

Latest News

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on June 8, 2021 near 66th and I-27 around 11:30 a.m.
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle
Bart and Annette Reagor leaving the Federal Courthouse in Lubbock
Bart Reagor, wife ordered to pay $2.7 million to Universal Underwriters Services
University Medical Center is one of two hospitals in Lubbock and around the South Plains that...
UMC updates visitation guidelines
KCBD News at Noon
KCBD News at Noon