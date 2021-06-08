Lubbock Mustang Club 39th Annual Car Show

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Mustang Club will be hosting their 39th Annual Car Show on June 12, at the Wayland Baptist University in Lubbock.

There is no admission charge and is a scholarship fund raiser for Wayland Baptist University and also a fundraiser for the UMC Cancer Center.

Funds go to help with items not covered by insurance for cancer patients.

Lubbock Mustang Club flyer (Lubbock Mustang Club Facebook)

