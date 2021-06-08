Lubbock restaurant offers incentive for newly-vaccinated people

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is always a little bit of heart that goes into the food at Choochai Thai on 19th and Avenue X.

Owner and sole cook Tahn Rittiluechai says his business is about the nourishment of his customers, rather than the money.

And this month, there is a new special on the menu but it is an exclusive deal. One free meal a week for the rest of the year, for the first 50 people who claim it.

But they have to get their COVID-19 shot starting this week.

He and his family got vaccinated back in March, to help protect his 91-year-old mother.

He is hoping his message can give that extra push to those that have not gotten their shot yet.

“One only can hope. I hope for the best. So, I hope it works.”

It may seem like a big offer from this hole in the wall spot, but Rittiluechai says it is the least he can do to help keep his community satisfied and safe.

“When you think about all the vaccine and nobody wanted to take it, and we don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “We want to be a part of the solution. So this is a way to do my part,” he said.

Customers will not be turned away if they are not vaccinated.

Rittiluechai says he will not take it personally if an unvaccinated person does not jump at his offer.

“One person said that they want to pay for the food and they don’t want to get paid for vaccination. It’s okay, if he wants to pay for the food, I’ll take the money,” he joked.

