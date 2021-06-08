Local Listings
NCAA announces times for Stanford vs. Texas Tech Super Regional

The NCAA has announced times for the Lubbock Super Regional, which takes place June 11-13.
The NCAA has announced times for the Lubbock Super Regional, which takes place June 11-13.(NCAA Baseball, Twitter)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The schedule for this weekend’s Super Regional games between Stanford and Texas Tech has been released by the NCAA.

The schedule:

  • 2 p.m. Friday on ESPNU
  • 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU
  • 2 p.m. Sunday, ESPN 2 or ESPNU

Those times were posted on NCAA baseball’s Twitter Tuesday morning. All games will take place at Dan Law Field in Rip Griffin Park in Lubbock.

Stanford eliminated U.C. Irvine Monday night, 11-8, to advance to the super regional. This is the fifth time the Cardinal will make an appearance.

Tech eliminated the three teams it went up against this weekend in Lubbock to advance.

