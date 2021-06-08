Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Lubbock Police desk officials say a person “ran from the bushes” on the side of 66th, just east of I-27.

The side mirror of a vehicle driving on 66th Street hit the pedestrian.

EMS, Fire and LPD responded to the scene.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries or the identities of those involved.

This is a developing story.

