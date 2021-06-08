Local Listings
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on June 8, 2021 near 66th and I-27 around 11:30 a.m.
By Amber Stegall
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Lubbock Police desk officials say a person “ran from the bushes” on the side of 66th, just east of I-27.

The side mirror of a vehicle driving on 66th Street hit the pedestrian.

EMS, Fire and LPD responded to the scene.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries or the identities of those involved.

This is a developing story.

