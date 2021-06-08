Plainview Police Department warns of phone scam

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Plainview Police Department has received multiple calls regarding telephone scams. These callers explain that they have received phone calls from the Plainview Police Department demanding payment or else a warrant will be issued for their arrest and officers will go to their home immediately.

The City of Plainview Police Department does not contact individuals over the phone regarding warrants. The Municipal Court will send correspondence by mail regarding any citations. At no time is a payment requested over the phone by the City of Plainview Police Department or City of Plainview Municipal Court.

If you are contacted by anyone claiming to be from the Plainview Police Department soliciting a payment to avoid arrest, you should take the following action:

· DO NOT provide personal information such as Social Security Number, State Identification Number, or Address.

· DO NOT provide financial information such as bank account number, bank routing number, or credit card number.

· DO NOT agree to send payment in any form.

· Document the phone number the call came from (telephone lines can be cloned or copied to seem legitimate).

· Feel free to hang up.

· If you have questions, contact the City of Plainview Police Department at (806)296-1182.

