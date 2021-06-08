Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

As severe weather season comes close to end, preparedness still needed

Jody James and other meteorologist with the National Weather Service continue work to keep the...
Jody James and other meteorologist with the National Weather Service continue work to keep the public informed.(Michael Cantu, KCBD)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is a little quieter now inside Lubbock’s National Weather Service headquarters.

This follows an active year of severe weather.

“Usually, the severe weather season winds down by the time we get to early-to-mid-June,” Jodey James with Lubbock’s National Weather Service, said. “We’re probably on the tail end of it for this year.”

James is the warning coordination meteorologist. He helps sends information to emergency management authorities in the surrounding 24 counties and local tv stations.

“We’ve always likened ourselves to fireman,” James said. “We have a lot of boring weather, then we could, 10% or 20% can be panic.”

There is a team of about 15 meteorologists in the office with two-or-three working at a time.

During severe weather events they are sending out warnings, watching radar, answering phones and predicting where storms may go next.

“It’s not just pushing a button for warnings. It’s still a lot of science going on,” James said.

The NWS staff is even using social media more, updating its Twitter account with every watch and warning. Those updates are even coming in English and Spanish, to expand reach.

“There’s just so many more ways to communicate with the public and with our partners,” James said. “There’s really no excuse for your average citizen out there to not be informed with what’s going on.”

Now, he and his colleagues are sending out a message for the next time sever weather hits: have a plan in place.

“When a tornado is threatening, like we almost had here in Lubbock, that’s not the time to be wondering, do I have a place to go?” James said.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Garza County crash Sunday evening
Lubbock police are on the scene at the Heritage Apartments, 2902 3rd Place, where two people...
Police identify 2 young men found dead in Heritage Apartments pool
Bart and Annette Reagor leaving the Federal Courthouse in Lubbock
Bart Reagor, wife ordered to pay $2.7 million to Universal Underwriters Services
Oscar Cerna 2017
Oscar Cerna sentenced to 45 years in prison for murder of Jacob Duffee
The NCAA has announced times for the Lubbock Super Regional, which takes place June 11-13.
NCAA announces times for Stanford vs. Texas Tech Super Regional

Latest News

A deputy throws a rope line to a "victim" during boat patrol training.
NWTC host first boat patrol officer training
This is a walk-in only clinic. No appointments necessary.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Southcrest Baptist Church every Wednesday in June
MSU Texas, a leading liberal arts university in Wichita Falls, will become the fifth component...
Texas Tech University System welcomes Midwestern State University
Jesse Dedmon Taylor, 51, of Wolfforth was arrested and charged with impersonating a public...
Wolfforth man accused of impersonating a public servant indicted by grand jury