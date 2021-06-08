Summer Camps for Adults With Special Needs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Community Foundation is funding more than $5,000 in a grant to allow High Point Village to offer summer camps for adults at an affordable cost.

The plan is to get adults with special needs involved in some fun activities while providing peace of mind and a respite to the families.

If you know of someone 18 or older with special needs, Camp Abilities will be June 7-10, Camp Sports N’ Fun will be July 5-8, and the overnight Camp High Point will be August 6-8. All camps will be at High Point Village except for the overnight camp which will take place at Plains Baptist Camp in Floydada, Texas.

High Point Village is a faith-based nonprofit organization offering a variety of programs and services to individuals with special needs in Lubbock, Texas. Services offered include enrichment programs such as Reach High and Dream Big, Afternoon Enrichment classes, Cultivate Therapy services, social parties, and summer camps.

For more information, visit www.highpointvillage.org

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.