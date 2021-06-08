Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Summer Camps for Adults With Special Needs

By Karin McCay
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Community Foundation is funding more than $5,000 in a grant to allow High Point Village to offer summer camps for adults at an affordable cost.          

The plan is to get adults with special needs involved in some fun activities while providing peace of mind and a respite to the families.          

If you know of someone 18 or older with special needs, Camp Abilities will be June 7-10, Camp Sports N’ Fun will be July 5-8, and the overnight Camp High Point will be August 6-8. All camps will be at High Point Village except for the overnight camp which will take place at Plains Baptist Camp in Floydada, Texas.

High Point Village is a faith-based nonprofit organization offering a variety of programs and services to individuals with special needs in Lubbock, Texas. Services offered include enrichment programs such as Reach High and Dream Big, Afternoon Enrichment classes, Cultivate Therapy services, social parties, and summer camps.

For more information, visit www.highpointvillage.org

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are on the scene at the Heritage Apartments, 2902 3rd Place, where two people...
Police identify 2 young men found dead in Heritage Apartments pool
Source: KCBD Video
3 injured in officer-involved crash at 19th St. and Quaker Ave.
Teen killed in Garza County crash Sunday evening
Texas Tech is battling North Carolina Saturday night in the NCAA Tournament.
Red Raiders in Regional driver’s seat, top UNC 7-2
Texas Tech is battling UCLA Sunday night in the NCAA Tournament.
Red Raiders knock off UCLA 8-2 to advance to Super Regional

Latest News

There's no cure for SMA, but if it's diagnosed early, there are many effective treatments.
Texas adds lifesaving test to newborn screening
Dr. Sarah Wakefield, Chairman of Psychiatry at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
Pandemic brings Added Anxiety to Adolescents
Source: KCBD Video
Pandemic brings Added Anxiety to Adolescents
He survived COVID-19, a triple bypass and 40 years of caring for women, but today was a really...
Lubbock doctor Michael Owen retires after 40 years caring for women