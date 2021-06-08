Local Listings
Suspect arrested after chase with Sheriff Deputies on Loop 289

Daniel Loa, 49, of Lubbock
Daniel Loa, 49, of Lubbock(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office have identified a man who led deputies on a chase around 2 p.m. on the South and West Loop 289.

Deputies say they tried to stop a green passenger car in the area of 42nd and Ave. N for a traffic violation.

The vehicle didn’t stop and the driver went through the city to the South Loop, around to the West Loop and 34th Street.

The vehicle stopped in 5500 block of 34th Street, where deputies were able to block the vehicle.

The suspect, 49-year-old Daniel Loa was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. He has been charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident is still under investigation.

