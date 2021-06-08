Local Listings
Temps will range from 100-105 degrees this week

While these will not be record highs, they will be about 10-15 degrees above normal for June...
By John Robison
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures are expected to soar to and above the century mark on the South Plains for the remainder of the week. Afternoon readings should range from 100 to 105 degrees Wednesday through Friday. While these will not be record highs, they will be about 10-15 degrees above normal for June temps.

In addition, for residents along and east of the caprock higher humidity levels will make it feel even hotter each afternoon.

Rain chances through this week will be low with only a slim chance of some showers/storms along the southeast caprock region tomorrow evening.

Otherwise, it will be the weekend before any rain chances return to the South Plains.

The afternoon temperatures will be back in the 90s over the weekend and into early next week.

