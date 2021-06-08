Local Listings
UMC updates visitation guidelines

University Medical Center is one of two hospitals in Lubbock and around the South Plains that...
University Medical Center is one of two hospitals in Lubbock and around the South Plains that has the capacity to treat patients with COVID-19.(Michael Cantu KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - UMC strives to always ensure the safety of our patients, visitors, and staff, as they assess visitation and mask protocols. UMC will continue to follow CDC guidelines regarding masks and COVID-19 protocols but began allowing additional visitation on Friday, June 4, 2021.

As you prepare for a visit to UMC, please keep the following in mind:

UMC will continue to require masks for staff, patients, and visitors.

UMC adjusted visitation guidelines to allow additional visitors:

Non-COVID can have visitors of all ages:

  • Five visitors per patient per day.
  • For end of life – no limitation on number of visitors.

To continue to keep Lubbock safe and healthy, we are not allowing COVID patients to have visitors, with few exceptions:

  • Family Birth Center may have one coach or partner per patient
  • Patients under 18 may have two visitors per patient per day
  • NICU may have mother + one other visitor

Lobbies will remain closed. Follow the link here to view UMC’s full visitor guide.

About UMC Health System

UMC Health System is comprised of over 4,600 team members who have made our organization “One of the Best Companies to Work for in Texas®” by Texas Monthly. Together with medical staff, volunteers, and leadership, we share a strong commitment to our patients—Our Passion is You! Why choose UMC? Because we are teaching the leaders of tomorrow while offering a culture of service today.

Information provided from UMC.

