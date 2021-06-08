Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

US fights ruling to extend SSI benefits to Puerto Rico

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The federal government has filed a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court arguing that Congress has the authority to withhold Supplemental Security Income benefits from U.S. citizens depending on where they live even as President Joe Biden promises to extend those benefits to Puerto Rico.

The U.S. Justice Department filed its brief late Monday urging the Supreme Court to reverse last year’s appeals court ruling that said anyone from Puerto Rico can apply for the supplemental benefits.

The benefits are meant to help elderly, blind and disabled people who struggle financially.

More than 40% of Puerto Rico’ 3.3 million people live in poverty, a rate higher than any U.S. state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are on the scene at the Heritage Apartments, 2902 3rd Place, where two people...
Police identify 2 young men found dead in Heritage Apartments pool
Source: KCBD Video
3 injured in officer-involved crash at 19th St. and Quaker Ave.
Teen killed in Garza County crash Sunday evening
Texas Tech is battling North Carolina Saturday night in the NCAA Tournament.
Red Raiders in Regional driver’s seat, top UNC 7-2
Texas Tech is battling UCLA Sunday night in the NCAA Tournament.
Red Raiders knock off UCLA 8-2 to advance to Super Regional

Latest News

According to the drugmaker, the treatment works by reducing amyloid beta plaques, which are...
Alzheimer’s Assoc. celebrating first drug approved to treat disease in nearly 20 years
Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in southern...
Train barrels into another in Pakistan, killing at least 51
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is surrounded by reporters as senators rush to the chamber...
‘A lot of anxiety’ for Democrats as Biden agenda stalls
Folks that get their vaccine starting this week can get one free meal a week for the rest of...
Lubbock restaurant offers incentive for newly-vaccinated people