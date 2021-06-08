Wolfforth man accused of impersonating a public servant indicted by grand jury

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Wolfforth man accused of impersonating a public servant has been officially charged by a Lubbock County grand jury.

Wolfforth Fire & EMS issued a warning about a man named Jesse “JD” Taylor on Saturday, May 22, after he claimed to be associated with the Wolfforth and Houston Fire Departments.

On Monday, May 24, 51-year-old Jesse Dedmon Taylor of Wolfforth, was arrested by the Lubbock Police Department and charged with impersonating a public servant. He is being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

Officials say he showed up at University Medical Center claiming to be a “hose man” who had left some equipment at the hospital, tried to gain entry to the emergency room using some kind of ID, and tried to examine the records of a 13-year-old patient. Then he tried to gain access to Covenant Hospital on Saturday. None of these attempts were successful.

The warning says he loaded his pickup bed, a 2017 White Dodge, with backboards from UMC.

Wolfforth and Lubbock police are aware of the situation and say this is a long-term pattern for Taylor. If you have any information relevant to this case, please contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Taylor is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center, held on a $25,000 bond and is on a hold for U.S. Marshals.

Wolfforth Fire & EMS issued a warning about a man named Jesse “JD” Taylor on Saturday. (Provided by Wolfforth Fire & EMS)

