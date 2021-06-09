Amber Alert: Murder suspect in custody; Texas teen and daughter safe

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - A murder suspect wanted in the abduction of a Texas teenager and her daughter is in custody and the victims are safe, Corpus Christi Police announced Thursday.

Zaylee Zamora, 1, and her mother, Jezabel Zamora, 18, were abducted Tuesday in the 6800 block of Windy Creek Drive in Corpus Christi.

Police said Kristian Garcia, 24, forced his way into his ex-girlfriend Jezabel’s home and took the teenager and her daughter against their will.

Police said Garcia currently has active warrants for murder and aggravated robbery.

Police have also issued a kidnapping warrant for 26-year-old Rodrick Garcia, who is believed to have been an accomplice for Kristian Garcia. He was described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with additional information can call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.