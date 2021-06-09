Local Listings
Corpus Christi PD searching for 1-year-old female

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Corpus Christi police department is searching for a toddler and an adult male they believe to be with her.

Zaylee Zamora, a female, 1 year old, described as 2 feet 2 inches, 25 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing unknown clothing.

Police are also looking for Kristian Ariel Garcia, described as male, 24 years old, 5 feet 7 inches, 160 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

According to Police, the suspect was last heard from in Corpus Christi, Texas. Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

