Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

President Joe Biden is going to Europe on the first foreign trip of his time in office.

During his trip to the United Kingdom he is expected to meet with British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to talk about bilateral issues.

President Biden is also scheduled to attend the group of seven nations conference in Cornwall.

Corpus Christi police believe a man wanted for murder and aggravated assault kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her daughter.

The search is on for 1-year-old Zaylee Zamor and her mother, 18-year-old Jezabel Zamora.

Police believe the man, 24-year-old Kristian Garcia, kidnapped both from their Corpus Christi home Tuesday night.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed two bills he says will protect the state from power problems caused by winter storms.

These address the electric reliability council of Texas and the weatherization of the power grid.

In February, Texas lost nearly half of its energy generation because of severe weather.

The Lubbock City Council heard several recommendations from its appointed Charter Review Committee on Tuesday.

The council can choose to adopt some or all of its recommendations, or do nothing.

Any changes will go to voters in November.

A federal judge has ordered Bart Reagor and his wife to pay millions to an insurance company.

The couple signed a contract with Universal Underwriters for a $3 million personal guarantee loan.

Attorneys with Universal say the couple failed and refused to fulfill their obligations.

