Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Amber Alert issued from Corpus Christi, changes presented on city charter, Abbott signs power grid legislation
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:15 AM CDT
On Daybreak Today,

President Joe Biden is going to Europe on the first foreign trip of his time in office.

  • During his trip to the United Kingdom he is expected to meet with British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to talk about bilateral issues.
  • President Biden is also scheduled to attend the group of seven nations conference in Cornwall.
  • Read more here: On 1st overseas trip, Biden to assure allies and meet Putin

What will the weather be like today?

Corpus Christi police believe a man wanted for murder and aggravated assault kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her daughter.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed two bills he says will protect the state from power problems caused by winter storms.

The Lubbock City Council heard several recommendations from its appointed Charter Review Committee on Tuesday.

A federal judge has ordered Bart Reagor and his wife to pay millions to an insurance company.

Read more top headlines here:

