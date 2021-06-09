Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

El Salvador makes Bitcoin legal tender

This photo from Tuesday, June 8, 2021, shows El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly.
This photo from Tuesday, June 8, 2021, shows El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly.(Source: Legislative Assembly of El Salvador via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly has approved legislation making the cryptocurrency Bitcoin legal tender in the country, the first country to do so.

It comes just days after President Nayib Bukele raised the proposal at a Bitcoin conference.

The digital currency will be able to be used in any transaction and any business will have to accept payment in Bitcoin, with the exception of those lacking the technology to do so.

The U.S. dollar will also continue to be El Salvador’s currency and no one will be forced to pay in Bitcoin.

The exchange rate between the two currencies will be established by the market.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Daniel Saiz was killed when he stepped in front of a pickup truck in the 100 block...
Police identify victim in deadly pedestrian crash
Bart and Annette Reagor leaving the Federal Courthouse in Lubbock
Bart Reagor, wife ordered to pay $2.7 million to Universal Underwriters Services
The NCAA has announced times for the Lubbock Super Regional, which takes place June 11-13.
NCAA announces times for Stanford vs. Texas Tech Super Regional
Daniel Loa, 49, of Lubbock
Suspect arrested after chase with Sheriff Deputies on Loop 289
He approached the girls, screaming obscenities, and then turned and punched Romina with a...
Girl, 9, punched by man while walking home from school

Latest News

President Joe Biden warns the press about cicadas Wednesday, saying one 'got me.'
'Watch out for the cicadas,' Biden warns
Reagor-Dykes Auto Group Logo
13th Reagor Dykes employee sentenced Tuesday
Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.,...
CMT Awards to honor country stars as well as pop, R&B acts
Adult cicadas cover a plant, Monday, May 17, 2021, at Woodend Sanctuary and Mansion, in Chevy...
Cicadas foil timely takeoff of press plane for Biden UK trip
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, a Chipotle restaurant sign hangs in Pittsburgh....
Chipotle raises menu prices to offset higher wages