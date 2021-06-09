KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jefa

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jefa, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Jefa is a 3-year-old female brown and white Labrador Retriever.

She is lovable and sweet. The staff at LAS also describer her as a laid-back kind of dog.,

Jefa’s adoption fees for Wednesday, June 9, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

