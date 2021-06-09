Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jefa

By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jefa, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Jefa is a 3-year-old female brown and white Labrador Retriever.

She is lovable and sweet. The staff at LAS also describer her as a laid-back kind of dog.,

Jefa’s adoption fees for Wednesday, June 9, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Outlaw

