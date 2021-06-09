New Deal shocks Shiner to advance to State Title game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Deal Lions had 14 hits as they run ruled Shiner 14-1 in six innings in the 2A State Semifinals in Round Rock.

New Deal had three massive innings, scoring five runs in the second, four runs in the fourth and five runs in the sixth.

Making their first appearance at State since 2004, Shiner came in 33-3 and several of their players were on the State Championship football team that beat Post back in December.

New Deal is making their 6th trip to the State Tournament and first since 2018. Seniors on Lions were Freshman back then.

New Deal will play for the 2A State Championship Thursday at Noon in Round Rock vs the Bosqueville/Garrison winner.

The Lions are trying to be the first UIL Baseball Team in our viewing area to win a State Title since Snyder did in 2008.

