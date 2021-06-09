Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Next flu season may be a doozy

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Make sure you’ve got plenty of chicken soup and tissues handy for the upcoming flu season.

Some health experts say the bug could be especially vicious this fall.

After the COVID-19 lockdown, they’re concerned many folks may stop doing the things that helped keep influenza under control.

That includes spending time in large groups as travel increases, restaurants fill back up and schools plan to reopen with in-person classes.

The 2020-2021 flu season was noticeably light, largely because of mask-wearing and a lack of human interaction due to the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease and Prevention says flu cases, usually counted in the tens of millions, only accounted for a few thousand this year in the United States.

According to the CDC, roughly 8% of Americans get sick from the flu every year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Daniel Saiz was killed when he stepped in front of a pickup truck in the 100 block...
Police identify victim in deadly pedestrian crash
Bart and Annette Reagor leaving the Federal Courthouse in Lubbock
Bart Reagor, wife ordered to pay $2.7 million to Universal Underwriters Services
Daniel Loa, 49, of Lubbock
Suspect arrested after chase with Sheriff Deputies on Loop 289
The NCAA has announced times for the Lubbock Super Regional, which takes place June 11-13.
NCAA announces times for Stanford vs. Texas Tech Super Regional
He approached the girls, screaming obscenities, and then turned and punched Romina with a...
Girl, 9, punched by man while walking home from school

Latest News

Police respond amid an active shooter report at Joint Base San Antonio on Wednesday.
San Antonio base on lockdown; police searching for shooters
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
In UK in first foreign trip, Biden to announce vaccine plan
Alejandro Garcia, 16, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York,...
AP source: US to buy 500M Pfizer vaccines to share globally
FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020.
US drops Trump order targeting TikTok, plans its own review
FILE - In this Monday, June 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he...
Federal probe: Protest not broken up due to Trump photo op