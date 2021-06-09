Local Listings
Plainview police arrest man on narcotics and firearm offenses

Joe Luis Alarcon
Joe Luis Alarcon(Plainview Police)
By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On June 7, 2021, Officers with the City of the Plainview Police Department responded to a report of two suspicious males in the 800 block of Oakland Street in Plainview. The persons were suspected of taking property.

Officers attempted to identify both individuals. One of them gave a false name to conceal his identity. The real identity of that person is forty-three year old Joe Luis Alarcon of Plainview.

Officers quickly discovered that Alarcon had a warrant for his arrest for parole violation.

After the arrest, Officers found large amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine, and a handgun in Alarcon’s vehicle. Alarcon was also in possession of identification belonging to another person.

Alarcon was arrested for the warrant as well as multiple felony offenses including, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marihuana five pounds or less, and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by a Felon.

