Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Temperatures above the century mark Thursday, Friday

By John Robison
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More heat over the South Plains this Wednesday, with more on the way.

Temperatures will again move to and above the century mark for most of the region on Thursday and Friday. Daytime highs will average between 101 to 105 degrees, but will be close to the records of 107 and 105 as we close out the week.

There is a slim chance of a few isolated severe storms along the Caprock and eastward Wednesday night and Thursday evening. Storms, if they can develop, will be isolated but will be capable of large hail and very high winds with heavy rain.

Temperatures should fall back to the 90s on Saturday due to a weak cold front that will move into the area on Friday evening.

Temps will even be cooler, but in the 90s on Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

As for rain chances, they will remain isolated at best through the weekend.

There may be a slightly better chance of storms and cooler temps early next week.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Daniel Saiz was killed when he stepped in front of a pickup truck in the 100 block...
Police identify victim in deadly pedestrian crash
Bart and Annette Reagor leaving the Federal Courthouse in Lubbock
Bart Reagor, wife ordered to pay $2.7 million to Universal Underwriters Services
Daniel Loa, 49, of Lubbock
Suspect arrested after chase with Sheriff Deputies on Loop 289
The NCAA has announced times for the Lubbock Super Regional, which takes place June 11-13.
NCAA announces times for Stanford vs. Texas Tech Super Regional
He approached the girls, screaming obscenities, and then turned and punched Romina with a...
Girl, 9, punched by man while walking home from school

Latest News

KCBD Weather at 6 for June 9
KCBD Weather at 6 for June 9
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, 6 a.m., June 9
Triple-digit heat increasing on the South Plains
While these will not be record highs, they will be about 10-15 degrees above normal for June...
Temps will range from 100-105 degrees this week
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, June 9
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, June 9