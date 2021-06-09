Temperatures above the century mark Thursday, Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More heat over the South Plains this Wednesday, with more on the way.

Temperatures will again move to and above the century mark for most of the region on Thursday and Friday. Daytime highs will average between 101 to 105 degrees, but will be close to the records of 107 and 105 as we close out the week.

There is a slim chance of a few isolated severe storms along the Caprock and eastward Wednesday night and Thursday evening. Storms, if they can develop, will be isolated but will be capable of large hail and very high winds with heavy rain.

Temperatures should fall back to the 90s on Saturday due to a weak cold front that will move into the area on Friday evening.

Temps will even be cooler, but in the 90s on Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

As for rain chances, they will remain isolated at best through the weekend.

There may be a slightly better chance of storms and cooler temps early next week.

