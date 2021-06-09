Triple-digit heat increasing on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - About a quarter of the weather stations in the KCBD viewing area recorded triple-digit temperatures yesterday, scattered across the southwestern South Plains. Many more will hit the 100-degree mark today and tomorrow.

This afternoon will be very hot, mostly sunny, with just a slight breeze. Highs will peak from the upper 90s in the east near 104 degrees in the west. There is little chance of rain. But there is a little chance.

In the late afternoon heat and humidity a few storms may pop up near the dryline as it moves east. The area most likely to see storms is near and east of the I27-H87 corridor near peak heating, which is late afternoon. The chance of a storm, or rain, in Lubbock is slim. Not zero, but unlikely.

If storms manage to develop they may produce strong wind gusts.

This evening will begin with the day’s residual heat, with the night very warm. Temps will not drop below 80 degrees until after midnight.

Tomorrow and Friday should be slightly hotter. Temperatures will peak above 100 degrees across much, if not most, of the viewing area. Both days will be mostly sunny with only a slight breeze.

Once again, in the late afternoon a few storms may pop up. The favored area will be near and east of the I27-H87 corridor. While any storms will be strong, the chance of a storm or rain at any given spot will be slim.

This weekend temperatures will not be as hot but will still peak in the upper 90s. Storm and rain chances will remain slim.

It’s going to be hot during the Super Regional Playoffs. If you will be in the stands, or outside somewhere else, remember to remain hydrated, wear sunscreen, wear a hat, avoid strenuous activity during the afternoon heat, and seek out shade. Or better, an air-conditioned space.

Watch the temperature and rain trends in our Daily and 10-Day forecasts available 24-7 in our free KCBD Weather app and right here on our Weather Page (after closing this story).

Below you will find the heat tips I included here yesterday.

About That Eclipse

You may have heard there will be a total solar eclipse, or annular solar eclipse, or a partial solar eclipse, or even no eclipse, this Thursday (June 10). All are true. Dependent on location.

An annular solar eclipse will occur Thursday, but it will be visible only along a relatively narrow swath across northwestern North America. An annular eclipse occurs when a new moon moves between the sun and earth, blocking all but the outer circumference of the sun. The outer edge of the sun is visible as a ring around the black disc of the moon.

If your location is Lubbock, or anywhere in Texas (or west of), you will not be able to see any eclipse.

Dealing With Summer Heat

NEVER leave children in a vehicle, even for a moment, as temperatures will rise to life-threatening levels in just minutes. Never an adult with health issues or a pet inside a parked vehicle. Every time you get out of a vehicle, check the back seat.

Your body cools itself by perspiration, give it the raw material to produce it. Drink a lot of water. Avoid caffeine.

Strenuous and/or outdoor activities should be limited to the early morning or late evening hours whenever possible.

Stay in air-conditioned environments as much as possible.

Long-sleeved, light weight, light colored, loose fitting clothing provides more protection from the sun and will keep you cooler than no sleeves or short sleeves and/or shorts if you are in the sun.

Use 30+ SPF sunscreen. Sunburn reduces your body’s ability to cool itself.

In this heat, if you are in the sun and not sweating, you need immediate medical attention! If someone shows signs of heat illness move them to a cool location and call 911. Know and watch for the signs of heat illness: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat.

If you or someone else is experiencing excessive sweating, weakness, and/or cold, pale and clammy skin, irregular or weak pulse, fainting or vomiting - you (or another victim) may be suffering Heat Exhaustion. Get out of the sun, preferably in an air-conditioned space, lay down, loosen clothing, apply cool wet cloths. Sip water, do not gulp it down. If your condition does not improve, seek immediate medical attention.

IF you or someone else is experiencing any of the above, AND your body temperature is 106°F or higher, your skin is hot and dry, your pulse rapid and strong, or if unconsciousness occurs, CALL 911. DO NOT take or give a victim fluid. Do not wait for improvement, you or any other victim may be suffering Heat Stroke, which is a severe medical emergency. Get the victim to a hospital immediately - delay may mean the difference between life and death.

