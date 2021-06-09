Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Wisconsin couple illuminates house in rainbow colors after being forced to take down Pride flag

By WISN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIND POINT, Wis. (WISN) - A same-sex couple in Wisconsin recently had to take down their Pride flag due to new neighborhood association rules, but that didn’t stop them from expressing pride in another way.

Memo Fachino and his husband Lance Mier’s home is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac in Wind Point, and during the day it looks like all the other houses, but at night it’s lit up in rainbow hues.

“We always said we believe in diversity and representation so we wanted to follow that same sentiment while being within the rules and being respectful of our guidelines,” Fachino said.

After seeing their Pride flag alongside the American flag, someone reported Memo and Lance to the neighborhood association, which after a tense political climate last year, limited which flag is allowed.

“The political environment was a little bit more charged, and there were some flags that were being flown that were opposite in terms of neighbors,” Fachino said.

The new rules said the only flag allowed outside a home is the American flag. Even though Memo didn’t agree with the rule, he sits on the board. He said they took the flag down but got creative.

“If we can’t fly the flag, we’ll find a different way to still show that representation,” Mier said. “We just happened to do it through our floodlights.”

That representation resonated across the country in a Reddit post Memo made. He said he’s surprised by all the attention but happy to give other LGBTQ community members a way to show their pride.

“Representation matters, and diversity matters,” Fachino said. “If you can find a way to make that work in a way that’s not aggressive, and it’s not being imposed on anyone, we like it as a pretty light approach.”

Copyright 2021 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Daniel Saiz was killed when he stepped in front of a pickup truck in the 100 block...
Police identify victim in deadly pedestrian crash
Bart and Annette Reagor leaving the Federal Courthouse in Lubbock
Bart Reagor, wife ordered to pay $2.7 million to Universal Underwriters Services
Daniel Loa, 49, of Lubbock
Suspect arrested after chase with Sheriff Deputies on Loop 289
The NCAA has announced times for the Lubbock Super Regional, which takes place June 11-13.
NCAA announces times for Stanford vs. Texas Tech Super Regional
He approached the girls, screaming obscenities, and then turned and punched Romina with a...
Girl, 9, punched by man while walking home from school

Latest News

A Florida man chased down a 14-year-old suspected of stealing his Lamborghini on his scooter.
Florida man chases after stolen Lamborghini on scooter
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks at...
Russian court outlaws opposition leader Navalny’s groups
This photo from Tuesday, June 8, 2021, shows El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly.
El Salvador makes Bitcoin legal tender
FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020.
US drops Trump order targeting TikTok, plans its own review