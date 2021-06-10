Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead.

They were called just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Ella Apartments in Central Lubbock.

There are no details on what led up to the situation.

Summer electricity bills are expected to go up this year.

Lubbock Power & Light says it has nothing to do with the transition to ERCOT, but rather the market.

The last couple of summers natural gas prices were at historic lows. Now, prices are back up.

The New Deal Lions will play in their first state tournament game in three years.

The Lions beat Shiner in the 2A state semifinals on Wednesday.

New Deal takes on Garrison at noon in Round Rock.

The search for a missing mother and daughter from Corpus Christi continues.

A vehicle police were searching for has been found, but there are still no signs of 18-year-old Jezabel and 1-year-old Zaylee Zamora.

Corpus PD has also issued a warrant for a man they believe is an accomplice in their disappearance.

Gov. Greg Abbott will host a border security summit today in Del Rio.

The governor will be joined by officials with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Military Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

