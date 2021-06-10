Local Listings
Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

1 dead after overnight shooting, LP&L says to expect higher bills, New Deal to play in state title game
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Daybreak Today,

Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead.

What will the weather be like today?

Summer electricity bills are expected to go up this year.

  • Lubbock Power & Light says it has nothing to do with the transition to ERCOT, but rather the market.
  • The last couple of summers natural gas prices were at historic lows. Now, prices are back up.
  • Read more here: LP&L pleased with ERCOT reform bills

The New Deal Lions will play in their first state tournament game in three years.

The search for a missing mother and daughter from Corpus Christi continues.

Gov. Greg Abbott will host a border security summit today in Del Rio.

  • The governor will be joined by officials with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Military Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Read more top headlines here:

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines.

