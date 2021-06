LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Red Raider Wide Receiver Lyle Leong Jr. is the new Head Football Coach/AD at Levelland.

He was just approved by the school board.

Leong Jr. was the OC at the Highlands in San Antonio!

Congrats Lyle on taking over the Lobos!

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.