Health Department to offer free HIV/STI testing during Pride Parade

Also offering COVID-19 vaccine
The City of Lubbock Public Health Department’s Street Outreach Group will offer free HIV and...
The City of Lubbock Public Health Department’s Street Outreach Group will offer free HIV and Syphilis testing to members of the local LGBTQ+ community during this weekend’s Pride festivities.(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Provided by City of Lubbock

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department’s Street Outreach Group will offer free HIV and Syphilis testing to members of the local LGBTQ+ community during this weekend’s Pride festivities. Testing is convenient and confidential.

Details: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., 806 18th Street

Contacts: Freddie Harris - 806-928-4255, Rocky Flores - 806-438-8989

The Public Health Department will also offer first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccinations at this event. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered to all individuals ages 18+. Walk-ins and drive-ups are welcome.

The Pride Parade of Lubbock will start at 6 p.m. on Buddy Holly Avenue between 16th and 18th streets. (Right around the corner from the Health Department.)

