Heat Advisory issued as temperatures soar across the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Due to heat-related dangers, the remainder of Thursday has been designated as a First Alert Weather Day.

With afternoon temperatures soaring to near or above 100 degrees over the South Plains, with unusually high humidity, temperatures could feel as high as 105 to 110 degrees.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for all of the South Plains through 9 p.m. Thursday evening.

Here are some safety tips for the West Texas heat:

Drink Extra Water

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and loose, light colored clothing

Seek out shade and air conditioning when possible

Check the back seats of vehicles for people, pets and electronic equipment

Check on elderly and those most likely to be affected by the heat.

Flush your water hose before spraying water on people and plants.

The heat will continue on Friday, however, it should be drier for the areas to the west of the Caprock. Areas along the Caprock may need a Heat Advisory again Friday, so be prepared for more extreme heat.

The weekend will be slightly cooler, with highs in the 90s.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.