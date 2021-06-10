Local Listings
Shooter, 2 others dead in Fla. supermarket, sheriff confirms

Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead after a shooting inside a Florida supermarket.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a man, woman and child died in the shooting at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach.

Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in the statement Thursday that the shooter is among the dead.

Further information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

