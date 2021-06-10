KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mufasa

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mufasa, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pit bull who has been with the shelter for about a month.

Staff say he likes to play but also lie in the sun and soak up some rays. He is up to date on all of his shots, is neutered and has a microchip.

His adoption fees for Thursday, May 27, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

