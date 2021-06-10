Keeping your cool in the summer sizzle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Triple-digit high temperatures will be common across the KCBD viewing area and the rest of West Texas today and tomorrow. The heat and humidity mean more than just uncomfortable conditions. It can be dangerous. See the tips for dealing with this heat near the end of this post.

This afternoon, like yesterday, will be very hot. Highs will range from the upper 90s in the far eastern viewing area to near 105 degrees in the far west. It will be mostly sunny, with just a slight breeze, and little chance of a storm.

While unlikely, it’s possible in the late afternoon heat and humidity a storm or two may develop along the dryline as it moves east. It is expected to be east of the I27-H87 corridor by peak heating.

Like yesterday, we will head into this evening with lingering heat. Like last night, the night will be very warm and humid. Temperatures will not drop below 80 degrees until after midnight. Lubbock didn’t dip into the 70s until after 1 this morning.

Tomorrow, Friday, will be a repeat of today. It will be just as hot with temperatures peaking near or above 100 degrees across the viewing area. The day will be mostly sunny, humid, and slightly breezy.

Weekend temperatures will drop, but only slightly. Temperatures will still peak in the upper 90s. Storm and rain chances will remain slim.

It’s going to be hot during the Super Regional Playoffs. If you will be in the stands, or outside somewhere else, remember to remain hydrated. See below for more tips to help you keep your cool during the summer sizzle.

No Eclipse for West Texas

You may have heard there will be a total solar eclipse, or annular solar eclipse, or a partial solar eclipse, or even no eclipse, this Thursday (June 10). All are true. Dependent on location.

An annular solar eclipse will occur Thursday, but it will be visible only along a relatively narrow swath across northwestern North America. An annular eclipse occurs when a new moon moves between the sun and earth, blocking all but the outer circumference of the sun. The outer edge of the sun is visible as a ring around the black disc of the moon.

If your location is Lubbock, or anywhere in Texas (or west of), you will not be able to see any eclipse.

Keeping Your Cool During the Summer Sizzle

NEVER leave children in a vehicle, even for a moment, as temperatures will rise to life-threatening levels in just minutes. Never an adult with health issues or a pet inside a parked vehicle. Every time you get out of a vehicle, check the back seat.

Your body cools itself by perspiration, give it the raw material to produce it. Drink a lot of water. Avoid caffeine.

Strenuous and/or outdoor activities should be limited to the early morning or late evening hours whenever possible.

Stay in air-conditioned environments as much as possible.

Long-sleeved, light weight, light colored, loose fitting clothing provides more protection from the sun and will keep you cooler than no sleeves or short sleeves and/or shorts if you are in the sun.

Use 30+ SPF sunscreen. Sunburn reduces your body’s ability to cool itself.

In this heat, if you are in the sun and not sweating, you need immediate medical attention! If someone shows signs of heat illness move them to a cool location and call 911. Know and watch for the signs of heat illness: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat.

If you or someone else is experiencing excessive sweating, weakness, and/or cold, pale and clammy skin, irregular or weak pulse, fainting or vomiting - you (or another victim) may be suffering Heat Exhaustion. Get out of the sun, preferably in an air-conditioned space, lay down, loosen clothing, apply cool wet cloths. Sip water, do not gulp it down. If your condition does not improve, seek immediate medical attention.

IF you or someone else is experiencing any of the above, AND your body temperature is 106°F or higher, your skin is hot and dry, your pulse rapid and strong, or if unconsciousness occurs, CALL 911. DO NOT take or give a victim fluid. Do not wait for improvement, you or any other victim may be suffering Heat Stroke, which is a severe medical emergency. Get the victim to a hospital immediately - delay may mean the difference between life and death.

