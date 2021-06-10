Local Listings
Lubbock man accused of stealing 38 firearms from Gebo’s

Indicted by a Federal grand jury
Mark Anthony Lara, 49, of Lubbock
Mark Anthony Lara, 49, of Lubbock
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 49-year-old man from Lubbock has been indicted by a Federal grand jury on charges of theft of firearms, possession of stolen firearms and convicted felon in possession of firearms.

The federal indictment says Mark Anthony Lara is accused of stealing 38 firearms from Gebo’s Distributing, Inc. near 50th and Ave. A on May 28, 2021.

The police report says on May 28, around 1 a.m., police were called to Gebo’s. While searching the outside of the business, he found an unopened game camera in the parking lot of the business. He also found an unopened flashlight in the area.

While searching the inside of the business, investigators found a black rope hanging from a vent in the ceiling. They assume this is how the suspect got in. They noted in the police report several glass display cases were shattered and some of the contents missing.

The surveillance video shows the suspect had a backpack, two mesh laundry bags with him, and a crowbar. The suspect filled the bags with the 38 stolen guns and left out of one of the doors of the business, once he was able to get one open, according to the police report.

The police report and surveillance camera description reveal it took the suspect about 10 minutes to break in, gather the firearms and break locks on doors to be able to leave.

Lara was found on May 30, 2021 and was in possession of five firearms, according to count three of the federal indictment.

He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he remains. He is on a hold for ATF.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

