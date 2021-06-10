Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

New Deal Lions roar to the State Baseball Title

The New Deal Lions won their first ever 2A Baseball State Championship as they beat Garrison...
The New Deal Lions won their first ever 2A Baseball State Championship as they beat Garrison 7-2 Thursday afternoon in Round Rock.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Deal Lions won their first ever 2A Baseball State Championship as they beat Garrison 7-2 Thursday afternoon in Round Rock.

New Deal jumped out early scored five runs in the first three innings getting three in the first and one in the second and third.

Down 5-2 in the fourth, Garrison loaded the bases with no outs. The Lions defense stepped up getting a double play by getting the force out at home and throw to first. New Deal then threw a grounder home for the third out to get out of the inning.

Noah Rodriguez had a 2 RBI hit in the 6th to stretch the Lions lead to 7-2. Rodriguez had 4 RBI in the Title game.

Winning the Baseball Title for the first time in 6 trips to State, New Deal is the first UIL team in our viewing area to win a State Championship since Snyder did in 2008.

Eleven area teams had been to State since, including New Deal in 2018, but we’re unable to win the Title. Congrats to Jason Ybarra and the New Deal Lions on a 29-4 State Championship season.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died after a shooting inside the Ella Apartments on June 9.
WATCH LIVE at 4:30 p.m.: Police identify 14-year-old killed in Wednesday night shooting
Reagor-Dykes Auto Group Logo
13th Reagor Dykes employee sentenced Tuesday
Left to right: Zaylee Zamora, Jezabel Zamora and Kristian Garcia
Amber Alert: Murder suspect in custody; Texas teen and daughter safe
Police respond amid an active shooter report at Joint Base San Antonio on Wednesday.
San Antonio base locked down for hour after gunfire reported
Daniel Loa, 49, of Lubbock
Suspect arrested after chase with Sheriff Deputies on Loop 289

Latest News

Former Red Raider Wide Receiver Lyle Leong Jr. the new Head Football Coach/AD at Levelland
Former Red Raider Wide Receiver Lyle Leong Jr. the new Head Football Coach/AD at Levelland
Former Red Raider Wide Receiver Lyle Leong Jr.
Former Red Raider Wide Receiver Lyle Leong Jr. the new Head Football Coach/AD at Levelland
New Deal shocks Shiner to advance to State Title game
New Deal shocks Shiner to advance to State Title game
Jace Jung records his 16th home run of the season for Texas Tech.
Jace Jung named finalist for the Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award