New Deal Lions roar to the State Baseball Title

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Deal Lions won their first ever 2A Baseball State Championship as they beat Garrison 7-2 Thursday afternoon in Round Rock.

New Deal jumped out early scored five runs in the first three innings getting three in the first and one in the second and third.

Down 5-2 in the fourth, Garrison loaded the bases with no outs. The Lions defense stepped up getting a double play by getting the force out at home and throw to first. New Deal then threw a grounder home for the third out to get out of the inning.

Noah Rodriguez had a 2 RBI hit in the 6th to stretch the Lions lead to 7-2. Rodriguez had 4 RBI in the Title game.

Winning the Baseball Title for the first time in 6 trips to State, New Deal is the first UIL team in our viewing area to win a State Championship since Snyder did in 2008.

Eleven area teams had been to State since, including New Deal in 2018, but we’re unable to win the Title. Congrats to Jason Ybarra and the New Deal Lions on a 29-4 State Championship season.

