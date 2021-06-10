Police investigate after 1 killed in apartment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday night in Central Lubbock.

One person is dead. The identity of that victim has not been released by police.

Officers were called just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Ella Apartments in the 1100 block of 58th Street. The person they found was taken to University Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

At the moment there is no word on any suspects involved in this case. Police have not released any more details.

