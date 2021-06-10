Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Rep. Arrington says Port-to-Plains progressing through bipartisan efforts

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Efforts continue on the Port-to-Plains trade corridor, with White House negotiations slowly underway.

Congressman Jodey Arrington says the legislative proposal passed last session, and he expects it to pass this session now that it has bipartisan support.

He proposed, along with Laredo’s representative Henry Cellular, to give the highway a federal designation or expand it.

At today’s rural summit, Arrington said the designation would benefit more than producers.

“It would be $55 billion in economic impact to Texas and, and ten of thousands of jobs to West Texans. It’s a big deal, and we’re making great progress on it,” Arrington said.

Mayor Dan Pope also proposed a highway connecting Lubbock to Las Cruces, which he says would also help producers get product to market easier.

