Volunteers needed for Arnett Benson clean-up day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The North Lubbock Neighborhood Association is asking for help during its clean-up day. That takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 12.

Anyone interested is asked to meet at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of 3306 Auburn St. Roll-off dumpsters will be there.

Volunteers are needed to help clean alleys and load larger items into the dumpsters.

Residents from the neighborhood are also invited to take their own large items to throw out.

Items that are not allowed include: tires, shingles, motor oil, car batteries, liquid waste, industrial waste, commercial waste, hazardous waste, air conditioners & CFC’s.

Those with any questions are asked to call the City of Lubbock’s Solid Waste Department at 806-775-2495.

