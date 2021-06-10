Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Volunteers needed for Arnett Benson clean-up day

A map shows the Arnett Benson neighborhood in Lubbock.
A map shows the Arnett Benson neighborhood in Lubbock.(Google Maps)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The North Lubbock Neighborhood Association is asking for help during its clean-up day. That takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 12.

Anyone interested is asked to meet at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of 3306 Auburn St. Roll-off dumpsters will be there.

Volunteers are needed to help clean alleys and load larger items into the dumpsters.

Residents from the neighborhood are also invited to take their own large items to throw out.

Items that are not allowed include: tires, shingles, motor oil, car batteries, liquid waste, industrial waste, commercial waste, hazardous waste, air conditioners & CFC’s.

Those with any questions are asked to call the City of Lubbock’s Solid Waste Department at 806-775-2495.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reagor-Dykes Auto Group Logo
13th Reagor Dykes employee sentenced Tuesday
Left to right: Zaylee Zamora, Jezabel Zamora and Kristian Garcia
Amber Alert: Murder suspect in custody; Texas teen and daughter safe
One person died after a shooting inside the Ella Apartments on June 9.
Police identify 14-year-old killed in Wednesday night shooting
Police respond amid an active shooter report at Joint Base San Antonio on Wednesday.
San Antonio base locked down for hour after gunfire reported
Daniel Loa, 49, of Lubbock
Suspect arrested after chase with Sheriff Deputies on Loop 289

Latest News

Mark Anthony Lara, 49, of Lubbock
Lubbock man accused of stealing 38 firearms from Gebo’s
The average price of gas is increasing nationwide.
Oil price increase has gas following suit
One person died after a shooting inside the Ella Apartments on June 9.
Police identify 14-year-old killed in Wednesday night shooting
Threadgill’s restaurant in Austin closed permanently due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fear of coronavirus will no longer be acceptable reason for Texans on unemployment to turn down job offers