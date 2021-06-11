Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Arkansas trooper sued after pregnant driver’s vehicle flips following PIT maneuver

By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (CNN) - An Arkansas woman is suing the State Patrol over a trooper’s use of a PIT maneuver in July 2020 that resulted in flipping her vehicle.

Janice Nicole Harper claims she was two months pregnant when the trooper bumped her car, causing her to hit a concrete barrier.

Her vehicle then flipped over, briefly leaving her trapped inside as seen in the dashcam video.

The trooper, Rodney Dunn, said Harper was speeding and ignored his signals to pull over.

Harper claims she wasn’t trying to evade arrest, and she was just looking for a safe place to stop her car.

She was cited for speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

According to Harper’s attorney, the trooper’s actions were reckless and put his client at substantial risk of physical injury.

Harper’s unborn baby was unharmed in the crash.

Arkansas State Police have not responded to a request for comment on the case.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died after a shooting inside the Ella Apartments on June 9.
WATCH: Teen was killed in ‘gun battle’ with rival gang
Damien Dre Gonzales
Levelland kidnapper sentenced to more than 30 years in prison
Mark Anthony Lara, 49, of Lubbock
Lubbock man accused of stealing 38 firearms from Gebo’s
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Threadgill’s restaurant in Austin closed permanently due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fear of coronavirus will no longer be acceptable reason for Texans on unemployment to turn down job offers

Latest News

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden chat at the beach on Thursday ahead of a...
G-7 nations gather to pledge 1 billion vaccine doses for world
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commissioning ceremony at the...
Harris touts child care funding and payments to families
Singing principal dazzles at graduation
This 2017 photo shows a combine. Minority farmers have maintained for decades that they have...
Judge pauses loan forgiveness program for farmers of color
Emergent is one of several contractors for J&J that produces its one-shot vaccine in bulk.
AP source: J&J doses to be released, but many will be tossed