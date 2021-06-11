Local Listings
City to Implement New Pool Safety Guidelines Beginning Tuesday, June 15

Lubbock City Pool (Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Provided by City of Lubbock

Beginning Tuesday, June 15, 2021, the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department will implement a mandatory Safety Break from 3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., as well as a Safe Capacity limit at all pool locations - Mae Simmons Pool, Montelongo Pool, Clapp Pool and Maxey Pool.

During the 30 minute Safety Breaks, all swimmers will exit the pool. This time allows staff and lifeguards to perform mandated safety duties; and offers swimmers a break that otherwise might be overlooked during swimming recreations. There are certain circumstances that can affect the timing and specifics of the safety break, so we ask all visitors to please remember lifeguards have final discretion.

The Safe Capacity guideline is to prevent overcrowding and to ensure a safe swimming environment for the guests. The Safe Capacity can fluctuate daily based on staffing and patronage.

Safety is our number one priority, and your cooperation and understanding of the new guidelines is greatly appreciated.

If you have any questions regarding the Safety Break enforced at our pools, please contact City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation at 806-775-2670.

