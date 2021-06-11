Local Listings
Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Heat advisory in place today, Tech begins fight to College World Series, New Deal wins baseball state title
Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Live logo(KCBD)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Daybreak Today,

The Texas Tech Red Raider baseball team is gearing up to play Stanford today in the Lubbock Super Regional.

  • Tech is two games away from heading back to the College World Series in Omaha.
  • The first pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m., tickets are sold out.

A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for today.

  • Triple digit heat is expected in the viewing area.
  • Get the latest in weather here: kcbd.com/weather/

Lubbock police continue to search for the suspects involved in a deadly shooting Wednesday night.

  • A 14-year-old died in a shoot-out after another group of teens tried to steal the narcotics he was selling.
  • Anyone with information is urged to call the Lubbock Police Department’s Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
  • KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Rachel Reagan has the details: Teen was killed in ‘gun battle’ with rival gang

The New Deal Lions area back home after winning their first AA baseball state championship.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses have been halted in the United States.

President Joe Biden is in the United Kingdom this morning.

  • He is preparing for the opening session of the G7 summit later today.
  • Leaders of the world’s seven wealthiest democracies are expected to discuss topics ranging from trade, climate change and COVID-19.
  • Get the latest here: G-7 nations gather to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

