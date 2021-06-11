Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

The Texas Tech Red Raider baseball team is gearing up to play Stanford today in the Lubbock Super Regional.

Tech is two games away from heading back to the College World Series in Omaha.

The first pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m., tickets are sold out.

A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for today.

Triple digit heat is expected in the viewing area.

Lubbock police continue to search for the suspects involved in a deadly shooting Wednesday night.

A 14-year-old died in a shoot-out after another group of teens tried to steal the narcotics he was selling.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lubbock Police Department’s Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

The New Deal Lions area back home after winning their first AA baseball state championship.

They beat Garrison on Thursday, 7-2.

New Deal is the first UIL team in our viewing area to win a state championship since Snyder in 2008.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses have been halted in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control says this is because doses around the country are close to expiring.

The surplus in vaccines is a consequence of a review halt from earlier this year.

President Joe Biden is in the United Kingdom this morning.

He is preparing for the opening session of the G7 summit later today.

Leaders of the world’s seven wealthiest democracies are expected to discuss topics ranging from trade, climate change and COVID-19.

